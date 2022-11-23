James F. Hinrichs Acquires 7,500 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $133,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,397.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Outset Medical Price Performance
OM stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 347,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Further Reading
