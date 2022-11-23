Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Trading Down 3.3%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.07% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

