Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $100.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $115.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JACK. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.37.
Shares of JACK stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.18. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
