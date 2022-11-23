Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.97

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and traded as high as $7.94. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 66,231 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 3.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

