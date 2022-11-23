Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.12. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $278,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 54.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.