Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.97. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.96.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
