Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.97. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 520,380 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,095,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 695,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 96,281 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,002,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 73,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Iteris by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 98,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

