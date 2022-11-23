iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 483.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,151,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 195.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 477,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 315,621 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 190,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 30,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45.

