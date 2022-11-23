iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rex Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.94. The company had a trading volume of 611,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,921,476. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.94 and a 200 day moving average of $179.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $233.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

