iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,011,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,133 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
IUSB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. 40,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,560. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
