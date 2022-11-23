iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,302 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $66.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42.

