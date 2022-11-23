iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 379,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,145,687 shares.The stock last traded at $96.88 and had previously closed at $96.62.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.92.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

