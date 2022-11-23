IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 60

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 60 ($0.71) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IQE Price Performance
IQE stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
IQE Company Profile
