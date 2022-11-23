Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 187,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,081,113 shares.The stock last traded at $6.34 and had previously closed at $6.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $991.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

