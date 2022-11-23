Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 187,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,081,113 shares.The stock last traded at $6.34 and had previously closed at $6.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $991.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.