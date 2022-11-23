IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $158.55 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009373 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.47 or 0.08667009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00474286 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
IOST Profile
IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IOST Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
