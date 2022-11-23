Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.10

Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.17. Invo Bioscience shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 7,098 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $178.17 million, a PE ratio of -331.00 and a beta of -0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.
INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.
