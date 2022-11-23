Investors Purchase High Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Call Options (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,799 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the average daily volume of 6,353 call options.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 25.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth about $364,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 146.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1,040.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDOW traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. 167,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $44.05.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.