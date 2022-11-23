Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RZV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 740.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 179,686 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 538.6% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 65,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 247,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $75.99 and a one year high of $102.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.05.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.