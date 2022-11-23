Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $17.06. 276,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 273,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.