Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Up 1.6%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.89. 702,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,534,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

