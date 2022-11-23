Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO) Trading Down 5.9%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.17% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.