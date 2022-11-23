International Game Technology PLC (IGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

International Game Technology has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

IGT stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

