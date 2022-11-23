Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $108.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

