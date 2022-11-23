Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been given a $30.00 price target by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,839,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,418,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

