Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.04–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$81.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.96 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,375,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,361 shares of company stock worth $1,505,158. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intapp by 460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

