Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI) Trading Up 0.7%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 18,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 21,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

About Insight Select Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.