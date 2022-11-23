Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 39,706 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 39,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $901,326.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,359,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,857,540.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TMCI stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,136. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,740,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,334,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

