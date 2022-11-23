Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DexCom Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.01. 2,628,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,851. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $154.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

