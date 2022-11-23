Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) Director Philip H. Coelho sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CPRX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. 3,803,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,045. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

