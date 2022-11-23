Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Director Sells 42,417 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

BR traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,529,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 689,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

