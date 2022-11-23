Insider Buying: Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Insider Acquires 1,301 Shares of Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes bought 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £5,399.15 ($6,384.24).

AQX traded up GBX 8 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 438 ($5.18). The company had a trading volume of 61,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,049. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 341.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 397.47. The company has a market cap of £118.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 658 ($7.78).

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

