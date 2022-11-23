Insider Buying: Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Insider Acquires 1,301 Shares of Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes bought 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £5,399.15 ($6,384.24).
Aquis Exchange Price Performance
AQX traded up GBX 8 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 438 ($5.18). The company had a trading volume of 61,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,049. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 341.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 397.47. The company has a market cap of £118.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 658 ($7.78).
Aquis Exchange Company Profile
Read More
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.