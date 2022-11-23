Insider Buying: Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 300,000 shares of Alset stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,727,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,450,865.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 42,759 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $6,841.44.

On Friday, September 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

AEI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 1,223,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,342. Alset Inc. has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alset by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alset by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alset by 34.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 505,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

