Insider Buying: Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 300,000 shares of Alset stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,727,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,450,865.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 42,759 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $6,841.44.
- On Friday, September 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.
Alset Trading Up 10.8 %
AEI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 1,223,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,342. Alset Inc. has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset
About Alset
Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alset (AEI)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.