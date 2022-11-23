Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Shares Up 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. 449 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.