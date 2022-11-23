Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($33.16) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($20.10).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

