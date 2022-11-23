IndiGG Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $283,427.45 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

