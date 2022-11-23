ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.01

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.01 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.54 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,550,097 shares changing hands.
ImmuPharma Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.98.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
Featured Stories
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.