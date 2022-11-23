Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $9.90

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $10.27. Immatics shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 573 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $759.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immatics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,306,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Articles

