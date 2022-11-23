Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $9.90

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $10.27. Immatics shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 573 shares changing hands.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $759.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,306,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

