Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $859,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.2% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 154,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 37,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 559,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $228.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

