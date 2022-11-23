Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,922 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $47,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $228.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.51.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

