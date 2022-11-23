Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,718,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,034,000 after buying an additional 142,604 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

