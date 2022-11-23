HUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $34.17 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $34.17 million and $10,786.80 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HUSD

HUSD’s launch date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

