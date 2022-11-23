Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

BOSSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €53.00 ($54.08) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Baader Bank lowered shares of Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.24. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $940.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

