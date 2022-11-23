HSBC Boosts easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 380

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 310 ($3.67) to GBX 380 ($4.49) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.26) to GBX 290 ($3.43) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 490 ($5.79) to GBX 415 ($4.91) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($8.87) to GBX 560 ($6.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on easyJet from GBX 270 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.07) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.75.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

