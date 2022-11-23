HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

HP stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.71.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

