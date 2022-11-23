Horizen (ZEN) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Horizen has a market capitalization of $124.60 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.53 or 0.00057946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00250565 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00088063 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,069,019 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.