Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $124.71 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.54 or 0.00057662 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $124.71 million and $11.47 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00261869 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00089505 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,071,419 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.