HI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $680,434.95 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. HI has a total market cap of $102.80 million and approximately $680,434.95 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,476.72 or 0.99997490 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010702 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041876 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021637 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00233438 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000136 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03858753 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $684,178.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

