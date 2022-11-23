HEX (HEX) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, HEX has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $15.78 billion and $3.92 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.15 or 0.08649806 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00469727 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,738.38 or 0.28819685 BTC.
About HEX
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars.
