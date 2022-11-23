Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,759 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $15,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after buying an additional 13,141,920 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after buying an additional 2,968,003 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.