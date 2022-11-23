Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.54

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €62.54 ($63.82) and traded as high as €67.26 ($68.63). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €66.98 ($68.35), with a volume of 547,204 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.59.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.