Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $53.89

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.89, but opened at $52.50. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $52.42, with a volume of 1,481 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 4.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,018.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,000.40%.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.